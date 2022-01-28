Most Oklahomans aren’t happy about utility companies’ plans to recover millions in costs stemming from last February’s extreme cold weather.
Because of last winter’s storm and the unexpected high use of gas, Oklahoma Natural Gas will be charging customers an estimated $7.80 per month for the next quarter-century. This is on top of a $2.12 increase per month for 28 years from Oklahoma Gas & Electric. The OG&E increase is to offset $800 million in costs and the ONG increase is to offset $1.4 billion the utility racked up during the winter storm.
A group of Oklahomans is asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear arguments that OG&E’s plan violates the law and is marred by a lack of transparency and closed-door settlements.
Natural gas prices jumped so high during the storm because residential and business customers used more natural gas and utilities needed gas for their generating plants. But, the extreme cold impacted supply even further as equipment froze up and as producers couldn’t fulfill their contracts.
The concern is that while gas prices were already high, Oklahoma’s prices were the highest, according to Oklahoma Watch. Prices at the Oklahoma hub hit close to $1,200 a unit during the storm, 600 times higher than in the days before the storm.
Immediately after the storm, allegations of price gouging were looked into by the Oklahoma Attorney General and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
We were warned last year that long-term cost increases would be coming due to the unprecedented storm. However, that doesn’t mean the utilities don’t bear accountability for being so unprepared or that their deals should not be held up to public scrutiny.
The utility companies have asked to keep the names of their gas suppliers out of the public eye, arguing the secrecy is needed so buyers and sellers don’t get an advantage in the future because they’ll know how much a customer is willing to pay.
To us, that doesn’t seem like a good enough reason to deny disclosure. Taxpayers deserve to know who profited off the winter storm. And, they deserve to know what procedures utilities are putting in place to prevent future rate spikes.
Although none of us want to see a winter again like we had last year, the chances of such a thing happening are much greater than they used to be. Oklahoma and other parts of the nation are experiencing more frequent extreme weather events.
Consumers need to know how these spikes will be avoided the next time such an extreme weather event happens again.
