The community of Enid can be proud of all the work and improvements that are being done or are being discussed to help enhance the Vance Air Force Base pilot training mission. Much progress has been made on several projects, including recent ones at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
The most important project, however, is still on the drawing table, and if approved would be significant in securing the future for Vance and training missions at Vance. Members of Vance Development Authority heard an update this week on the military construction project that would build a new Undergraduate Pilot Training Center at Vance. MILCON projects are ranked based on priority due to limited funds, and this project is the No. 1 priority for Vance, according to Mike Cooper, military liaison for the city of Enid.
The project will cost $84 million. Cooper said the facility will replace temporary facilities that Vance leases for around $500,000 a year.
It will be a 175,442-square-foot building that will include a 550-seat auditorium for graduations and briefings. It also will serve as a storm shelter with a capacity of 1,300. It will be located in the vicinity of the existing control tower, and will include space for a cafe and food service area. It will combine the 25th Flying Training Squadron, the 71st Student Squadron, weather flight and base operations to be housed in one facility.
The current facilities, which will be torn down, are lacking in space, and the existing squadron facilities are operating beyond their recommended square footage. The five training squadrons currently are operating in four facilities, with each designed for one squadron. The shortage of square footage requires the squadrons to split their operations between facilities, and the classroom also used is located in a separate facility.
Right now, not having a permanent facility like this is a negative. The current facilities lack the required space to meet the increase in pilot graduations. The new facility would provide sufficient space for command, flight training, briefing and student squadron classrooms. The number of pilots trained yearly by Vance has increased from 294 in 2016 to 460 graduates for fiscal year 2021.
It will be a few more months before VDA has a clearer picture of where this project stands. Sen. Markwayne Mullin has secured up to $8.4 million in engineering and design costs for the Undergraduate Pilot Training Center, and other funding needs to be approved before work on the center can begin. It’s also an obvious priority for Rep. Frank Lucas.
Vance does a lot efficiently in the world of pilot training, but this facility is one big holdup. We appreciate the continued work of Cooper, VDA and our federal legislative delegation in pushing for this much-needed project.
