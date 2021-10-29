Halloween, Oct. 31, is this Sunday, and on that evening, kids and families in costumes will be taking to the streets in the annual quest for candy, camaraderie and fall fun. Trick-or-treaters will be running down sidewalks and streets knocking on doors and ringing doorbells.
Young children likely will have parents or an older sibling along with them. Some older tweens probably will be with their groups of friends.
The biggest safety concern around Halloween, by far, is traffic. According to the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
Kids and parents need to pay attention to traffic, and those driving around congested streets in neighborhoods need to pay extra attention. Parents need to teach kids how to cross the street safely. Even if parents are with their kids on Halloween, the excitement of going house to house often means kids running and not paying attention and they may get away from their guardians.
Also, many costumes are dark or bulky, so it’s important that kids make sure they can see what is around them before they cross the street. And, kids should carry some kind of light so they can be seen. It would be a good idea to attach some reflective tape to their costumes as well.
Trick-or-treating door-to-door is a time-honored tradition of childhood and a celebration of childhood independence. For those who don’t want their children to go house to house, several churches and organizations are hosting trick-or-treat events.
For drivers, remember that more people will be out on sidewalks and streets on Sunday night and in places they aren’t expected. Be alert and don’t take anything for granted.
