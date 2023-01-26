Enid residents have the opportunity to hear from local candidates for city commission tonight during the Mayor and City Commission Candidate Forum sponsored by Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and the Enid News & Eagle.
The newspaper and chamber have coordinated forums in the past as a way for residents to hear directly from the candidates. In the forum format, candidates will reply to questions posed by the moderators. Tonight’s moderators are Enid News & Eagle Publisher Cindy Allen and former publisher Jeff Funk.
The forum format isn’t a debate — it’s a way for the candidates to express their views and policy plans on important issues facing Enid. All candidates will respond to the same questions.
We invite the public to sit in and listen, and the event also will be streamed on the city of Enid Facebook page and the News & Eagle’s Facebook page.
City elections are the most important elections we vote in. Why? Because folks running the city and making policy for the city have the biggest impact on our daily lives. We also have the most access to them to get our viewpoints heard and to give direction and guidance about our needs and priorities.
Unfortunately, city elections usually generate low voter turnout. This year’s election includes the mayoral election — which all registered voters in Enid are eligible to vote in. Then, there is a Ward 1 race and a Ward 2 race, and only residents living in those wards will get those ballots.
By holding this public forum, we hope to generate interest in the local city election so more people are informed about all the commissioner candidates and where they stand on important city issues, and so more residents will get out and vote.
The mayoral and city commission races are non-partisan. Please keep that in mind. It does not matter what political party the candidates align with, issues facing the city are not politically partisan. Candidates who are elected must be responsive to all residents, no matter their political affiliation.
We hope to see a full house tonight at Stride Bank Center ballroom. The forum begins at 6 p.m. and will conclude at 8 p.m. Candidates will be available to meet with constituents before and after the forum.
