The idea of a “working man’s holiday,” celebrated on the first Monday in September, actually resulted from worker revolts at the height of the Industrial Revolution in the United States. Workers were upset with poor working conditions, 12-hour days and seven-day weeks that barely earned them a living.
Labor Day is one of the oldest federal holidays to be established. Congress passed an act making Labor Day a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and the territories in 1894.
It all started with unrest and violence. According to the History Channel, Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of the American worker. It also honors those workers who fought against unsafe working conditions in the late-1800s. Despite restrictions in some states, children as young as 5 or 6 were allowed to work in mills, factories and mines, earning a fraction of what the adults were paid.
As manufacturing began to replace agriculture as the primary source of American employment, labor unions began to appear and become more vocal. They organized strikes to protest poor conditions and compel employers to renegotiate hours and pay.
Many of these events became violent, and the Haymarket Riot of 1886 is one of the most famous conflicts in which several workers and Chicago police officers were killed. The first Labor Day parade in U.S. history was in New York City in 1882 when workers took paid time off to march.
There have been many workforce and workplace changes over the last 125-plus years. We still experience worker strikes and stoppages, but thankfully they typically don’t include the violence of those early days.
Today’s labor force and labor market have faced many challenges during the last two years. We’ve gotten a new education on how critical many workers are to every aspect of our life. We’ve also seen how quickly lives and economies can change with sudden job losses beyond our control.
And while Labor Day in modern times is usually a celebration of the end of summer with picnics, barbecues and other events, many critical workers won’t be spending a quiet day off. Many will be on the front line of the pandemic. Many are still waiting for their jobs to come back, or they are training for a new job.
If you’re out and about enjoying a quiet day off on Monday, remember those folks who are not taking a relaxing day off. And also take a moment to think of the many workers throughout the years who did not have the worker rights most of us have today, but were willing to stand up and fight for them.
