The Enid News & Eagle published its annual Back-To-School pages in Friday’s paper, which is a clear signal that school will be starting soon for students in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
Back-to-school time is always exciting and chaotic. Students and families are busy doing some shopping for supplies and clothes. High school seniors already are preparing for what they plan to do after high school graduation next May. Many will be applying to colleges, while others will explore other options, such as the military or CareerTech.
While students and families will be frantically getting ready for school, everyone else in the community also needs to be aware that school zones will be in effect soon. While the lights aren’t flashing now, it’s good for everyone to be aware which school zones are on their typical commutes and to be prepared to start slowing down in those zones here in about two weeks.
For families with younger children, education experts advise getting a start back on the basic school-time routines. This may mean earlier bedtimes again for younger students. Getting them used to their back-to-school sleep routines now will make things go easier once school is in session
If you haven’t been doing any specific school-work type activities with the kids this summer, it might be a good idea to reintroduce that concept. If you haven’t been doing specific, school-like assignments during the summer, now is a great time to start. For example, you can give a reading-age child a short book to read and have them come to you later to tell you about the story and what it means to them. As another idea, you could pick up a fun and age-appropriate math or science workbook and spend time doing problems with your child during the day.
Definitely plan to attend any pre-school meetings or welcome nights. These will be occurring soon. If your child’s school offers this kind of event, take advantage! Bringing your child in before the school year begins can help acclimate a child to a new school or help reinforce the positive attitude and excitement of school.
And, finally, if you haven’t done supply or clothes shopping yet — or if there is something you haven’t purchased yet — take advantage of the tax-free weekend Aug 4-6. The tax-free weekend is meant to help businesses and also help families save some money on specific items, such as most shoes or clothing sold for less than $100.
We wish everyone a happy back-to-school experience and hope our teachers and students have a positive year.
