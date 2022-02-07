Republicans who still think that the 2020 election was illegitimate and that Vice President Mike Pence had the power and constitutional authority to overturn the results of the election should do some rethinking and soul-searching as the 2024 presidential election looms.
Former President Donald Trump has been intensifying his rhetoric that as vice president, Pence had the unilateral power to prevent President Joe Biden from taking office.
The vice president does not have the authority to unilaterally overturn the results of an election. Vice presidents only play a ceremonial role in the counting. And Pence did the right thing by upholding the results of the election.
No matter how disappointed Trump supporters are that he lost the election, they need to think about how they would feel if the situation was the other way around. What if, hypothetically speaking, Trump runs in 2024 and wins in a close and controversial election against Biden. Would Republicans be OK with Vice President Kamala Harris overturning the results during the ceremonial counting?
We think not.
Republicans need to put the 2020 election in the rearview mirror and move on. It remains to be seen if the former president will be a contender in 2024. However, with all the chaos and problems his behavior during his presidency and post-presidency have wrought, we believe it’s in the best interest of our county that there are no rematches in 2024.
At this point, we don’t know if President Joe Biden will run for reelection, although he has indicated he will, if he’s in good health. But, Biden will turn 82 in November of 2024, and there is the possibility his health could decline.
So, 2024 is still very much unknown, and any number of qualified candidates — both Republican and Democrat — could emerge between now and presidential primary season.
The fact is, the United States can and has conducted safe and secure elections. What has changed is that the losing parties, particularly in close elections, are increasingly vocal about not accepting those results. It happened in 2016, when Democrats pushed a false Russian collusion narrative about Trump’s election. And, in 2020, Trump and other Republicans have pushed the false narrative of an insecure election.
No matter who the final candidates are in 2024, until the partisan demagoguery regarding election results stops, there will continue to be distrust.
