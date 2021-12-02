As the calendar flips from November to December, we go from a season of gratitude into a season of giving.
The holidays are a special time of the year. It’s a time when we generally focus on thinking about our loved ones and friends as we rush through our Christmas shopping or plan for our parties and gatherings. It’s also a time when Enid and Northwest Oklahoma are incredibly generous in reaching out and helping others.
Just as it’s important to pick out, or even create, the perfect Christmas gift for our loved ones, it’s also important to think about how we might give to others in a way that will have a meaningful impact. Fortunately, there are many ways to give this Christmas.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is always a wonderful way to celebrate the blessings we have and share them with others. You can go to Oakwood Mall and see the trees displayed there with ages, sizes and wishes and wants of local children. Pick an angel (or two or three) off the tree and fulfill those wishes.
The annual Toys for Tots program is well under way at several locations across Enid. Businesses have placed boxes in their business for the collection of toys for the annual program. People should purchase new, unwrapped toys for children and place them in the Toys for Tots containers.
Santa for Seniors is a program that RSVP of Enid sponsors with the mission of connecting givers with those in need. The goal is to raise $20,000 to help purchase the requested wish list items to include the most basic of things such as: socks, blankets, fruit, paper goods, and other basic household necessities. Donations will be taken through Dec. 16.
The Enid News & Eagle is asking readers to help raise enough money to feed at least 75 local schoolchildren throughout the school year with the newspaper’s annual Community Christmas Card program. Members of the community can donate at least $1 to include a name, which will be published on a full-page “Christmas Greetings” card in the newspaper’s Christmas Day edition. Many donate more than $1 per name, and this program has become popular for civic groups, churches and other organizations to support as a group. Each year, the card raises at least $10,000 that goes directly to provide bags full of food for weekends and school breaks to local area elementary school students who are chronically hungry.
Enid SPCA is supporting its mission to save and protect animals by selling Christmas ornaments featuring the work of Harold Holden. They could always use cash and pet food donations as well.
There are many other opportunities to give. You could support a local senior citizens facility by providing items their residents need. Perhaps you know of a day care or pre-school that could use supplies. Groups serving the homeless in Enid could always use monetary donations as well as donations of hygiene items.
No matter how you choose to give, we encourage you to support programs in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma whose missions are to help improve the quality of life for others. We can all help in some way.
