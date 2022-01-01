As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the nation and in Oklahoma and vaccine mandates are causing controversy and constitutional challenges, many continue to wonder what it will take to get vaccine-resistant people to go ahead and get vaccinated.
Three effective and free COVID vaccines are available, and vaccines remain the best defense people have against becoming seriously ill with the virus. Data continues to show that the virus is rampant primarily in the unvaccinated, and the unvaccinated are accounting for the largest numbers of those hospitalized and deaths from the virus.
In the next few days, the Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more employees, which is set to go into effect Jan. 10. The potential for that mandate going into effect has helped increase the number of people who are getting vaccinated. However, if the court strikes down that mandate, what could be next in getting more people vaccinated?
A potential answer is penalizing the unvaccinated with higher health care expenses should they come down with the virus.
High hospitalization rates of COVID patients is causing a big financial burden for the health care system. Vaccines are free and readily available; however, those who refuse and contract the virus are more likely to be hospitalized with serious complications from the virus.
It may be time for insurance providers to put the onus for those increased expenses on those who refused the vaccine. That may come in a substantial penalty or much higher premium costs for those who refuse the vaccination. Already, the virus has caused most insurance providers to increase their premiums in 2022. Why should the vaccinated have to pay more for those who refuse to get the vaccine?
Unfortunately, with the vaccine-resistant, negative consequences seem to have the best potential for getting them to get the vaccine.
