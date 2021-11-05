This weekend Oklahoma residents will experience the traditional changing of the clocks as we transition from daylight-saving time to regular time. This means that by 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, all our clocks should be set back one hour.
The time change has been an annual rite of passage; however, in recent years, there have been attempts to try to standardize one time by either sticking with regular time permanently or making daylight-saving time permanent.
There are pros and cons to the annual daylight-saving time tradition. Setting the clock forward one hour in the spring does add additional daylight. The sun rises in Enid around 6:15 a.m. and typically sets closer to 9 p.m. at the height of summer, giving us 14½ hours of daylight. In the middle of winter, when clocks are set back to standard time, the sun rises around 7:40 a.m. and sets around 5:30 p.m., giving us around nine to 10 hours of daylight.
If we kept daylight-saving time permanent, in the dark months of winter, we would see the sun rise around 8:30 a.m. and set at around 6:30 p.m. — still giving us about 10 hours daylight in the winter — so it’s really pretty much a wash. We don’t gain that much daylight at the end of the day in the winter, but we do add a lot of darkness in the early morning.
One of the concerns about having more darkness in the early morning is in trying to get children to school. Right now, kids get to school between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Imagine if it were still very dark when those kids get to their classrooms.
The main complaint about changing time twice a year is interruption of sleep and individual health impacts on people adjusting to the time change. Also, less daylight at the end of the day during the winter months has been found to increase depression in some.
If there absolutely has to be a change, it would be best to standardize daylight-saving time all year around. While the surrounding states of Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and New Mexico all have proposed time permanence measures in their legislatures, all have failed so far.
The current system of changing clocks, while inconvenient for some, has worked for decades and provides the balance of light and dark. Since the time change is in the hands of the states, if Oklahoma were to change to one or the other, then it would be beneficial if all the surrounding states in the region did the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.