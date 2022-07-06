Economic development efforts recently approved by Enid City Commission could benefit Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools, in addition to helping retain and attract business to the area.
City commissioners last month approved two ordinances creating a new tax increment finance (TIF) district No. 9 and extending the current TIF district No. 7.
Included in the ordinances were project plans for improvements to be made to two roads in eastern Enid. The city will reconstruct South 54th, estimated to cost $1.3 million, and extend north of Willow improvements already made to 66th, for $950,000.
Pioneer would benefit in a couple of ways. For one, the district is estimated to receive $4.3 million total in ad valorem tax dollars once TIF district No. 7 expires in 2036, as well as $1.42 million from the new revenue from district No. 9 during the same timeframe, according to the city. To date, Pioneer has received $1.05 million from the No. 7 district, which was created in 2016 and includes a turbine component lay-down yard along 66th operated by Transportation Partners and Logistics.
In addition to the money, the school district will benefit from improvements to 66th. Pleasant Vale Elementary School is located half a mile west of the intersection of Willow and 66th, but the district currently routes school buses so they don’t drive south on 66th to Willow.
Once improvements are made to 66th, Pioneer should be able to use the smoother road.
TIF district No. 7 has been a boon for the area, being critical in bringing TP&L and its lay-down yard here.
TiF district No. 9 could be a key to attracting wind energy company Takkion here.
Takkion officials are expected to decide this month if they will come to Enid, rather than a location in Kansas, to build a first-of-its-kind remanufacturing facility for wind turbine components in the TIF district, located along 54th south of U.S. 412 and including the former Chesterfield Cylinder building next to Tyson Foods.
Enid has done a good job utilizing TIF districts to boost our economic diversity.
We hope this latest effort is successful, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.