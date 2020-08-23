Thumbs up to all our brave community educators who are in the COVID-19 trenches daily.
Teachers always have a lot to juggle — making sure that all students understand the course content, do their lessons, share ideas and materials, practice good speaking and listening skills — this list goes on.
This year, in addition to all of the above, teachers are asked to keep students safe in a very different way, in more challenging ways than ever before.
Thank a teacher! They can use some positive feedback from all of us.
More thumbs up to Enid’s Wheels & Reels.
We admire the creative thinking here. The prices of $4 and $5 are certainly reasonable.
This is a series of movies being played at Garfield County Fairgrounds, where you are able to socially distance and see movies on the big screen.
“Shrek” will be screened at 8 p.m. Friday, and “Grease” goes next at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Last, but not least, thumbs up to Autry Technology Center superintendent and CEO Brady McCullough for receiving a top honor, along with nine of his staff members who also were recognized, during the 53rd annual Career and Technology Education Summit, which took place virtually, Aug. 4-5.
McCullough named the Francis Tuttle Award winner — Oklahoma ACTE’s top annual award, presented in honor of Francis Tuttle, former state director of Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, to recognize a CareerTech educator who has “made outstanding contributions that are of state and/or national significance,” according to a press release.
In addition to McCullough’s award, nine other Autry Tech team members were honored at the virtual summit.
Congrats to all the honorees!
