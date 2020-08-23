Thumbs up to all our brave community educators who are in the COVID-19 trenches daily.

Teachers always have a lot to juggle — making sure that all students understand the course content, do their lessons, share ideas and materials, practice good speaking and listening skills — this list goes on.

This year, in addition to all of the above, teachers are asked to keep students safe in a very different way, in more challenging ways than ever before.

Thank a teacher! They can use some positive feedback from all of us.

More thumbs up to Enid’s Wheels & Reels.

We admire the creative thinking here. The prices of $4 and $5 are certainly reasonable.

This is a series of movies being played at Garfield County Fairgrounds, where you are able to socially distance and see movies on the big screen.

“Shrek” will be screened at 8 p.m. Friday, and “Grease” goes next at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Last, but not least, thumbs up to Autry Technology Center superintendent and CEO Brady McCullough for receiving a top honor, along with nine of his staff members who also were recognized, during the 53rd annual Career and Technology Education Summit, which took place virtually, Aug. 4-5.

McCullough named the Francis Tuttle Award winner — Oklahoma ACTE’s top annual award, presented in honor of Francis Tuttle, former state director of Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, to recognize a CareerTech educator who has “made outstanding contributions that are of state and/or national significance,” according to a press release.

In addition to McCullough’s award, nine other Autry Tech team members were honored at the virtual summit.

Congrats to all the honorees!

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you