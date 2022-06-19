Thumbs up
Thumbs up to C.W. “Junior” Simmons Jr., a longtime Northwest Oklahoma band instructor and former Tri-State Music Festival managing director, who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his service.
The presentation was made in a lunch hour surprise Friday at The Commons. Current Tri-State Managing Director Debbie Lambert and Karl White, president of the Tri-State board, worked with Simmons’ family to pull off the surprise.
The plaque Simmons received reads, “Thank you for your tireless commitment to the youth of Enid and the Tri-State Music Festival.”
Simmons was director of Tri-State from 2003 to 2008. He also was a band director at Longfellow Junior High School in Enid, Medford and Fairview during his career.
He served with Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association from the 1984-85 school year until 2001. His duties included all non-athletic events. He was voted into the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association Hall of Fame in 1983.
Congratulations on a much-deserved honor.
Thumbs up to another successful Summer Chautauqua.
Although there was one hiccup — two Chautauqua scholars tested positive for COVID-19 and the schedule had to be juggled — it was another entertaining and informative event.
This year’s theme was “Surviving the ’60s: Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll,” and the event featured scholars portraying some of the most influential people from the era.
We also like that some local actors were included in the fun. Chautauqua scholar Randy Noojin, who portrayed John Lennon, wrote a reading play about Lennon’s and Yoko Ono’s breakup and included Enid residents Janet Jones, Frank Baker, Stephanie Ezzell, April Swinnea-Ogg and Brice Donaldson in his presentation.
Congratulations to the organizers for coming up with a good time.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the exhibit recounting the post-World War II-era Freedom Train, which is on display in Enid through January.
“The Freedom Train: Across the Heart of America” exhibition features more than 100 historical documents, period artworks and rare photographs that toured the United States on the Freedom Train from 1947 to 1949. The display is at The Non-Profit Center, 122 S. Independence.
The exhibit will be open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. select Saturdays.
We encourage everyone to go see the display.
