THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to a long-deserved honor and the local connection that made it happen.
Oklahoma State University on Saturday honored legendary football player Barry Sanders with a 9-foot-tall bronze statue outside Boone Pickens Stadium. It truly is a well-deserved way to pay tribute to the Heisman Trophy winner.
And, who better than to create the statue than Enid native Harold Holden?
The creator of so many iconic American West-themed statues — including a ranger on horseback statue on Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Enid campus — branched out into the world of sports to create the Sanders statue, which weighs 1,500 pounds.
Holden isn’t done with creating works of art for OSU. He already has a couple of others on campus and has been commissioned to do a life-sized statue of Pistol Pete riding on horseback.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to Enid businessman and native Dennis Luckinbill.
He recently was honored as the 2021 recipient of the Oklahoma Workforce Development Business Champion Award.
Recipients are recognized for their business-driven leadership given to Oklahoma’s workforce development system. Their contributions must enhance the productivity of Oklahoma’s economy and make the state a better place to live.
Luckinbill, who has a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, worked for NASA during the moon landings. He taught at Tennessee Tech for four years, then came back to Enid in 1972 and went into business with father, who had started Luckinbill Inc. in 1939.
Currently, he is chairman of the Western Oklahoma Workforce Development Board.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to Enid Independent Order of the Odd Fellows (IOOF) and Rebekahs for their Shoes 4 Kids program.
The lodge will provide elementary-age children with a new pair of shoes, socks and a goodie bag during its 23rd annual Shoes 4 Kids event on Dec. 4.
Although the lodge didn’t have a one-day giveaway event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it still provided shoes to kids over the year. In 2019, it gave away more than 600 pairs of shoes.
To participate, families can contact Dea Tatro at enidioof31@gmail.com, and she will send them a Google Form to add the child’s information such as age, grade, gender and shoe size.
