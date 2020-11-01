Thumbs up to the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s annual Chase the Chill event.
This clothes donation drive, which the library has held for the past several years, gives those who crochet and knit (or those who wish to purchase items) an opportunity to donate to the needy.
Teens and adults can learn to make fleece mittens at a drop-in workshop from 4-6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Participants are asked to bring a sewing machine with bobbins, if possible. Fabric, patterns and thread will be provided.
Two Crafters Drop In events are set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 and 2-6 p.m. Dec. 21. Participants will be able to watch holiday movies while working on their Chase the Chill projects.
The library will offer free knitting and crochet lessons from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
Items will be distributed through the library’s mitten pantry and through yarn-bombing events.
More thumbs up for the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) and Oklahoma Physician Manpower Training Commission (PMTC) for helping bring a new doctor to Enid, through the Physician Loan Repayment Program.
The four-year program, which helps repay medical student loans for recipients serving rural communities across the state, helped place Dr. Christopher Hutchinson, D.O. at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
Hutchinson, who serves as a family physician and obstetrician, said he grew up in Vici, in rural Dewey County, and was eager to get closer to his rural roots after a residency in Oklahoma City.
Hutchinson said he already was familiar with Enid, from attending Northern Oklahoma College, and felt the community was a good fit for him, wife Melanie, their 4-month-old daughter, Adeline.
Last, but not least, thumbs up for teaching kids math a different way in Enid.
An arts integration instructor from Washington, D.C., spent several days working with teachers on new ways for pre-K students to learn math.
Marcia Daft, founder of the Moving Through Math program, said Enid Public Schools teachers were quick to pick up her strategies on how to teach children mathematics with active, practical learning skills.
Recently, Daft visited classrooms for lessons at EPS’ Carver and Fowler pre-K centers. After lessons and class visits, teachers would reflect on the process and what changes were made since the summer’s professional development days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.