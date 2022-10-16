Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid Street Outreach Services for its efforts to help the unsheltered community when it turns colder.
Last week, Enid SOS held a pop-up event, giving away winter items, such as sleeping bags, blankets, tents, gloves and coats.
Enid SOS volunteers also visit places where the unsheltered community may be in the evenings and nights to check on people and hand out drinks and snacks, and that will continue into the winter.
Donations to Enid SOS are welcome, especially money and items for the colder months. Enid SOS has an Amazon wishlist, which is linked on its Facebook page, full of needed items, including cup noodles, hot chocolates and teas, single-serve coffees, sleeping bags, beanies, gloves, blankets, socks and more.
Donations can be dropped off at Enid SOS’ pop-up events, which are 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Our Daily Bread, 616 W. Randolph. Pick-ups also can be coordinated by calling (580) 603-4896.
For more information about Enid SOS, go to www.enidsos.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
Thank you Enid SOS for the work you do.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid Rotary Club and Rotary International for its efforts to eradicate polio worldwide.
Coming up on Saturday, Oct. 22, Enid Rotary will be doing its part to help fund the continued eradication efforts with its Pints for Polio promotion with local restaurants and brewing companies.
From 11 a.m. to midnight, $1 of every beer ordered at Enid Brewing Company, Land Run Steakhouse and Napoli’s Italian Restaurant will be donated to Enid Rotary Club’s Pints for Polio campaign.
Enid Rotary also is offering a $20 raffle for a Weatherby Orion Matte Blue 12-gauge shotgun with proceeds going to the Pints for Polio program. To purchase raffle tickets, contact Courtney Dennis at cdennis@ywcaenid.com or Michelle Yirka at michelley@chisholmbb.com.
The winner will be drawn Saturday, Oct. 22.
Thank you these efforts.
Thumbs downThumbs down to some people who last week pulled over and gawked while police dealt with a man who climbed atop an abandoned grain elevator near the North Van Buren overpass.
Many people were seen with their camera phones trained on the unfolding drama in what was a pretty insensitive and tasteless display.
Ultimately, police officers were able to secure the man, but not until after he tried to hang himself with a chain. He eventually was lowered off the elevator and taken to the hospital.
There was absolutely no reason for people to do what they did. It was a boorish and disgusting display.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.