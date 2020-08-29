One final time, we encourage people to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.
As we’ve said, Oklahoma certainly doesn’t need to be in the bottom 10 of states whose denizens don’t provide the necessary information.
Unfortunately, a request to extend the deadline to respond to the U.S. Census to Oct. 31 has been denied.
Individuals still have until Sept. 30 to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census.
On Aug. 21, we learned the U.S. Census Bureau was short by more than 25% of the door-to-door knockers needed for the important census.
“Without taking timely action, the bureau is at risk of not conducting a complete and accurate 2020 Census,” the memorandum from the Office of Inspector General said.
In our state, Oklahoma will lose about $1,675 per person per year for the next 10 years in federal funding for every household that doesn’t complete the census by that deadline.
Not only does that money impact state legislative redistricting, Electoral College votes and the number of congressional seats, it’s also federal money that would go to fill potholes, repair bridges, and help fund education.
“Undercounting just 2% of the population would put Oklahoma at risk of losing about $1.8 billion in federal funding throughout the next decade,” state Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, wrote for The Duncan Banner. “Those billions of dollars, which would go directly into our schools, roads, health care and public safety services, could instead be sent to another state.”
If you have not already, we urge residents to respond to the census by either:
• Online at my2020census.gov;
• Texting “Respond now” to 313131;
• Calling 1 (844) 330-2020 in English or 1 (844) 438-2020 in Spanish or;
• Completing and mailing back the questionnaire.
Be assured that census responses are confidential.
