News of recent struggles the developer for a new movie theater in Enid is having is indicative of the difficult environment the movie theater industry is going through.
Competition from streaming services is hurting the movie theater business. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, going to a movie theater has become less common in the United States. Since 2019, the number of total screens in the U.S. have decreased by around 3,000.
The local project is contingent on the ownership group finding the right financing to make the proposed theater and entertainment complex possible. And, it also depends on how much “skin in the game” the developer is willing to come up with. Enid City Commission approved a $3.8 million package, consisting of a $1.5 million loan to be paid back over 30 years and $2.3 million in cash incentives with S&K Cinema Holdings Group.
But, it’s going to cost much, much more for this proposal to become a reality. Financing organizations have to be responsible in making loan decisions for projects such as the theater.
The good news is, audiences still desire to see movies in movie theaters. Enid has the right size market to make a movie theater project viable — but it may take some changes to the original proposal. Movie theaters have to invest in the latest technology, and they also have to embrace improving the experience for movie-goers with concessions and other offerings, such as games.
Stetson Snell, developer of this project, said the project has become larger than originally proposed. He has said he has several offers from lenders who can finance such a large project. We hope he’s right.
Everybody wants this deal to happen. City officials understand that a market the size of Enid needs to have a movie theater. But, with the conditions the current economy is undergoing, it may take more time and more patience to make it a reality.
