Several hundred people gathered this past weekend at Government Springs Park (and inside Gaslight Theatre on Friday due to rain) to celebrate 30 seasons of free Shakespeare in the Park.
That first production of “Much Ado About Nothing” in 1995 was presented as a gift to the Enid community. That original gift has definitely become the gift that keeps on giving. In the three decades that followed, an estimated 25,000 people have enjoyed free Shakespeare in the Park in Enid.
Over the years audiences have watched as the plays they read in high school, “Julius Caesar,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Macbeth,” “Hamlet” and others have come to life. Sitting in an English classroom reading a play can often be pretty boring. Seeing and listening to actors’ movements and voice inflections, however, brings to life the meaning of those words: “To thine own self be true,” “Is this a dagger I see before me,” “the course of true love never did run smooth,” etc. These words from Shakespeare have become a part of our language as well as part of our human experience.
According to Frank Baker, Gaslight Theatre Board of Directors president: “We go to the park, and we don’t charge anything. And it’s a beautiful experience to see folks on that hill (watching the performance) and doing everything from ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to something that’s just wonderfully goofy like ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ And, to me, nobody beats Shakespeare. To bring that to the people for all those years, it’s just been … kind of a mission and a passion for a lot of us.”
When Gaslight chose Government Springs in 1995 as the site for its first free Shakespeare, the weekend audiences totaled more than 1,200 people. The city of Enid was so enthralled with that use for Government Springs, officials pushed full speed ahead with their plans for a performance pavilion. Built in 1996, that performance pavilion still is used in a variety of ways today. In addition to the city of Enid, other generous continual donors from the Enid community include Enid Arts Council, the Harris Foundation, Security National Bank of Enid and Park Avenue Thrift.
During the years, it’s estimated that more than 450 actors have entertained audiences. These actors give back to the Enid community in their real-life professional roles as bank executives, artists, educators, businesswomen, lawyers and judges. Many of Gaslight’s former young Shakespeare actors now work in a variety of theater and media across the state and the country.
This past weekend we heard proclamations from the state of Oklahoma and from the city of Enid recognizing Gaslight as having presented the longest running free Shakespeare in the Park in the state. These proclamations bring positive recognition, and it is fortunate indeed that Enid can remain home to this gift of free Shakespeare in the Park.
