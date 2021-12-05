THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to the plan at Advance Soccer Complex to help children in need.
People are able to buy inscriptive bricks for the entrance of the complex, and a pair of gloves will be donated to a child in need through United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
The Gift a Brick program will run through Dec. 20.
Small 4-inch by 8-inch brick inscriptions cost $100 and can include up to three lines with 16 characters per line; medium 6-inch by 9-inch inches brick inscriptions are $500 and include four lines with 17 characters per line; and large 12-inch by 12-inch brick inscriptions are going for $1,000 and will have six lines with 23 characters per line.
Handwritten notes also will be given to every gift recipient. Bricks can be bought by visiting https://advancesoccer complex.com/giftabrick.
We hope to see many bricks purchases, and many pairs of gloves donated.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to everyone involved in making Enid a holiday destination.
We saw thousands of people turn out downtown recently for the annual Enid Lights Up the Plains, paired this year with the lighting of the The One Christ Tree.
Many of those people, as well as many who will come throughout the holiday season, came from out of town. They came to help celebrate Christmas, but as an added benefit, they spend money here, which helps local restaurants and merchants. That in turn helps the city draw in more tax revenue.
Add in the Holiday on Ice skating rink, Christmas in the Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and Christmas in the Park at Meadowlake Park and Enid is becoming quite the place — definitely a holiday destination.
Thank you to everyone who made it happen.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to Enid Police Department EPD Officer Spencer McCarter who is set to become EPD’s second fully certified polygraph examiner.
McCarter recently spent 10 weeks in Austin, Texas, attending the Texas Department of Public Safety Law Enforcement Polygraph School, where he completed 400 hours of training in polygraph examination.
Now he is applying with the state of Oklahoma to be a polygraph examiner intern and has to pass the state board test and conduct 35 polygraph examinations before he becomes fully certified. As such, he would be able to help with the department’s hiring process and in criminal investigations.
Lt. Casey Von Schriltz, who had became a polygraph examiner at EPD in 2018, said McCarter’s help will be valuable in conducting pre-employment polygraph examinations with the department. They can take about two and a half hours, including preparations before the exam is conducted. Criminal polygraph examinations, which EPD administers about 30 to 50 per year, can run as long as nine hours.
Having a second polygraph examiner will speed up those processes.
