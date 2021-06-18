95 degrees. 98 degrees. 101 degrees. These are the temperatures we’ve experienced this week in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. And, it’s only mid-June.
The heat is definitely on in Northwest Oklahoma, and even though we expect heat in the summertime, residents still need to be prepared and safe in dealing with the heat. Even though many of us welcome warm temperatures so we can get outside and do activities, getting overheated is dangerous to our bodies. When the body temperature rises to where it can’t quickly get rid of the heat, it can lead to organ damage, brain damage and even death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists some sensible hot-weather safety tips we should all follow. Everyone should take these steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, injuries and death during hot weather:
• Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.
• Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
• Schedule outdoor activities carefully.
• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
• Pace yourself.
• Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
• Never leave children or pets in cars.
• Check on friends and neighbors and have someone do the same for you.
• Check the local news for health and safety updates.
Also, watch your kids playing summertime sports to make sure they don’t get too hot during their games. Harvesters just getting started on the wheat harvest this week also need to make sure they have plenty of water and are taking breaks to stay cool.
Watch for symptoms of heat illness, which can include dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headaches, rapid heartbeat, etc.
If you know someone without adequate air conditioning, see if you can get them a box fan to at least keep the air moving.
We appreciate efforts by those trying to help make sure people are safe during this heat. First Presbyterian Church, at 502 W. Maine, has opened a cooling station from 1-5 p.m. this week in its western gym, where visitors can relax, charge devices and get drinks and snacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.