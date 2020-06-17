They say clothes make the man.
The expression means you can judge someone’s character based on the clothes they wear.
Clothes can cause a boycott too. On Monday, Chuba Hubbard posted on Twitter he would not be “doing anything with Oklahoma State until things change.” He was responding to a photo of OSU head coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News Network (OAN) shirt.
The nation’s top returning running back was referring to a far-right media network that has promoted conspiracy theories. An OAN commentator, Liz Wheeler, has called the Black Lives Matter movement a “farce.”
In response to the photo of Gundy with the OAN shirt, Hubbard tweeted: “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable.”
In the Twitterverse, things move faster than a two-minute offense. And this was offensive.
Eight or so other current players responded. Ex-Poke and current Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill tweeted, “OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha” in response to Hubbard’s tweet.
Gundy must be smarter than this. He’s the CEO of OSU football, and lots of players are African American.
Some wrongly downplayed the uproar, trying to defend Gundy for just wearing the shirt while fishing at Lake Texoma. But he’s a public figure, and you are what you wear.
Coach Gundy has situational awareness on the sidelines. He also must be aware of when something he’s doing off the field will be considered offensive. And this came across as tone deaf.
Doing damage control, Gundy released a video about “making some changes” with Hubbard Monday night. Hubbard responded that he should have confronted his coach directly.
We’re pleased coach Gundy correctly apologized to his team and former players and their families on Tuesday.
“Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me,” Gundy said of the eye-opening experience.
“Black Lives Matter to me. Our players matter to me.”
Better late than never, coach Gundy.
