Today is the day that many of us gather around a table and express our gratitude for the many blessings we have. It’s a day we thank our families or friends who are our family for being there for us, for supporting and praying for us.
In a world where wars constantly rage somewhere, where people struggle to make ends meet and where violence and disaster seem to lurk around every corner — or at least on every television set and media report — Thanksgiving Day should be one day of respite from our troubles.
Thanksgiving is the quintessential American holiday. It commemorates a sterilized story of goodwill, friendship and harmony among peoples of different faiths and cultures. It has been a heartwarming story, and even though most of us know that the idea of Thanksgiving has been cleaned up over the decades to portray something that was never really true, it still marks the essence of what we say we want for ourselves and our families.
We say we want peace in our hearts. We say we want understanding and acknowledgement of the experiences of others. We say we want to transform our society into one that truly ensures everyone has opportunities.
What better way to aim for those lofty goals than to take a moment and acknowledge that while our nation, nor its history, is perfect, we can still sit down with others and be thankful for the good things we do have.
It should not be lost on any of us that Thanksgiving was created as a national holiday during the troubling days of Abraham Lincoln’s presidency. Lincoln seized on the idea when the country was mired in civil war in 1863 and asked all Americans to ask God to “heal the wounds of the nation.” He scheduled Thanksgiving for the final Thursday in November.
We need healing today more than ever. That’s how the Thanksgiving holiday started, and it is how it should be commemorated today.
We wish all a happy Thanksgiving.
