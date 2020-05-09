Thumbs up to U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Moore, and others for calling upon the president and House leadership to direct financial support and aid opportunities to local newsrooms at this pivotal time across the country.
“Throughout our nation’s history, those involved in reporting and publishing the news have gone to great lengths to keep American communities informed,” Cole said in the statement. “Indeed, amid such emergencies as severe weather and the ongoing coronavirus crisis, many journalists have selflessly risked their own safety and health to chase down a story and accurately report on current events. Along with many other essential roles that have arisen amid this COVID-19 pandemic, I believe that it is simply commonsense to help local news sustain and continue their operations at a time when news reporting is so critical.”
Cole recognizes the importance of a free press and acknowledges the struggles the newspaper industry has faced in recent years, compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.
More thumbs up to Enid Cash Mob.
More than a couple hundred pizzas were cooked recently for customers “mobbing” Brick Oven Pizzeria and Pub as part of the Facebook group supporting local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each Wednesday for the last month, members of the mob have ordered food from an Enid restaurant, then posted photos of themselves with the food on the group and their personal profiles.
When it becomes mob day, the Facebook page gets filled up with pictures of people there at the restaurants mobbing them.
They’re not just doing it for the pizza, co-founder Andrew Ewbank says — they’re doing it to support local businesses and demonstrate how they appreciate these local establishments. And now there are over 4,000 members.
Previous weeks’ eateries people “cash mobbed” included Lot-a-Burger, Lenox Drive In and Taco Bandito. More will be mobbed in the future.
This is our community, and we all have the ability to support each other. That’s a great goal to have.
Last, but not least, thumbs up to Community Development Support Association for holding a cleaning supply distribution event recently as part of an effort to get donated cleaning supplies to day care centers across Northwest Oklahoma.
The CDSA staff has been busy throughout the pandemic, contacting all 268 Northwest Oklahoma child care facilities each week to assess needs.
Cleaning supplies have been a growing need for day care staff, as supplies in some areas have dwindled, due to the need to sanitize surfaces more thoroughly and more frequently to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
CDSA was able to gather supplies for all 123 providers, thanks to donations collected by United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma, provided by Mid-Continent Packaging of Enid and Home Maid Better of Oklahoma City.
Way to go!
