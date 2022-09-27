We’re proud of the more than 80 government agency representatives and residents who came to the Open Meeting, Open Records Act information presentation at Autry Technology Center on Monday.
Oklahoma Press Association and Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office worked together to regularly provide these training seminars across the state. There are several other presentations that will be held in other communities in Oklahoma through the middle of November.
The crowd on Monday was impressive. Included were city officials, law enforcement and first responder officials, county officials, school officials, health care officials and even regular residents who just want to know more about their rights under these important laws.
We had attendees come from cities on the north border near Kansas and all the way west to the Texas border. Their attendance shows that their agencies are taking their transparency responsibilities seriously.
As a press organization, we harp a lot about transparency and following open meetings and open records requirements. We also combat misunderstanding about the laws, and we have to fight to keep the laws as strong as possible so they don’t get watered down by lawmakers who may not be as interested in transparency as they should be.
The fact that we had pretty much a full house for the seminar speaks highly of the organizations and officials who care and want to do what is right under the law. We in the press complain about those who don’t show interest in complying with the law, as we should.
However, it’s just as important for us to praise the public servants who are trying to get it right. We appreciate their efforts, and we thank them for their dedication to ensuring their agency is transparent and deserving of the trust placed in them by their citizens and their constituents.
So, thank you to those who attended from Northern Oklahoma College, city of Enid, Enid Police Department, Garfield County Commissioners Office, Garfield County Clerk’s Office, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, city of North Enid, Grant County, town of Canton, Enid Woodring Regional Airport; Kay County, Enid Fire Department, city of Woodward, city of Tecumseh, Texas County Conservation District, Tonkawa Development Authority.
Also, Major County Fair Board, Cimarron County, Major County Health Department, Northwest Technology Center, town of Lahoma, town of Orlando, Major County Conservation District, Woodward County Conservation District, Garfield County Fairgrounds, CDSA, town of Seiling, Enid Public Schools, DCLA Public Schools, Garfield County Health Department.
And, NAACP, Lake Blackwell Trust, Woods County, Dewey County Conservation District, Garfield County Conservation District, Lake Blackwell Trust Authority, Alfalfa County Conservation District, Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools, as well as some regular residents not associated with any of these government agencies.
