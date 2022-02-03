Many of us are critical of weather forecasters when it comes to the accuracy of their forecasts, but it seems that most of the weather predictions for this week’s snow and ice storm were closely on target.
One thing that irritates almost everyone is constant hype about weather. Weather forecasters have been notorious for sometimes hyping the most extreme weather scenarios as possible. It happens primarily with snow forecasts.
We’ve been watching all the forecasts and predictions this week, and it seems as if the forecasters have listened to their viewers and dialed it down a notch. Forecasters started predicting this storm last week; however, they wisely didn’t try to predict amounts of snow. They focused on the potential for bitter cold temperatures that will last several days.
As the storm got closer, they started throwing a few snow forecasts out there. Their predictions seemed much more reasonable than in previous years. Even the day before the storm was to hit, they were hesitant to give snow totals.
We know that predicting the weather is a science as well as an art. There are many variables that go into predicting just how much ice and snow will fall across the state. The most important job of weather forecasters is to make people be aware and warned to take the appropriate precautions.
While this weather system did dump several inches of snow across our area, we also know that the bitter temperatures and winds are the most dangerous part of this storm, and those temperatures will continue to be a concern for the next day or two.
We give a thumbs up to forecasters this past week for not over-hyping the storm. We encourage Northwest Oklahomans to continue to be careful when driving for the next few days. Temperatures are not expected to be above freezing until Saturday, so take precautions at night for roads where moisture may refreeze.
Continue to keep pets inside and check on your elderly neighbors over the next few days. And, look forward to next week when daytime temperatures are expected to go back above normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.