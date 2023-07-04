Even after the Supreme Court held more than 40 years ago — in the case of Stone v. Graham — that displaying the Ten Commandments in schools endorses a specific religious perspective and violates the First Amendment guarantee of separation of church and state, this is being discussed as a possible requirement for Oklahoma classrooms.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the State School Board heard recommendations from a group of religious leaders called the Oklahoma Advisory Committee on Founding Principles to require schools to display the Ten Commandments, require a moment of silence and mandate a course in Western Civilization.
The display of religious symbols and texts in public schools has been a topic of heated debate for some time. Proponents argue that texts such as the Ten Commandments promote moral values, tradition and support of basic laws of society.
However, there are more compelling reasons that public schools should not be required by law to display the Ten Commandments.
The First Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees the separation of church and state. The Ten Commandments display requirement would violate the principle of religious neutrality.
Requiring the display would infringe on religious freedom. In fact, the Stone v. Graham case held that mandating the display is a form of government intrusion into the realm of personal religious beliefs. Public schools are supposed to be neutral environments that foster an inclusive atmosphere for all students. Many students adhere to other faiths or have no religious beliefs, and this would violate their rights.
The primary responsibility of schools is to educate students in academic subjects. Promoting certain or specific religious values is not the role of public schools.
Then, there is the reality of legal challenges. Requiring the display of the Ten Commandments will invite legal challenges and costly litigation. The courts have consistently held that public schools must remain religiously neutral.
Many people revere the Ten Commandments as holding significant historical and religious meaning. However, most people also realize the problematic slippery slope of mandating religious texts or symbols be displayed in public schools.
In a poll on the Enid News & Eagle website, 64% of those answering believe Oklahoma schools should not be required to post the Ten Commandments in every classroom.
It’s disappointing that state education leaders continue their focus on such issues rather than coming together on the more important and pressing matters regarding Oklahoma’s education system.
They need to keep the main thing the main thing — providing all Oklahoma students the best environment in which to learn and pursue academic excellence, not endorsing specific religious texts and perspectives to students.
