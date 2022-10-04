The teacher shortage in Oklahoma just seems to be getting more dire.
Teacher unions and professional organizations are worried about the near 4,000 record number of emergency teacher certificates being issued compared to the more than 30,000 certified teachers in the state who are eligible to teach.
This isn’t unique to Oklahoma; however, teacher representatives say Oklahoma’s shortage has gone on the longest.
Of course, at the top of the list of reasons, according to these organizations, is teacher pay. Oklahoma had caught up to the region a few years ago, but now is behind again in competitive pay.
While there is always room for discussion on increasing teacher pay incrementally on a regular basis, the environment for teaching in public schools over the last few years has gotten pretty dim.
Since the pandemic particularly, teachers have endured much unfair negative publicity, particularly from the political factions. Because of this negativity, teachers have gotten an unfair negative reputation for questioning and being concerned about their ability to teach complex issues and conversations in a highly partisan climate.
The Legislature has written new laws that drive an unfair conversation regarding teachers trying to “indoctrinate” students toward a liberal agenda.
Think about the K-12 teachers you had and have known through your life. How many can you honestly say have had political agendas in the classroom? We bet that the examples of that are very few and far between.
What’s it going to take to get teachers back in the classroom?
• More competitive pay, for sure, but teaching will never be a highly paid profession. But, they should be fairly paid.
• Common respect and working relationships among teaches, administrators, parents and families.
• Respect and accountability from school administrators and school boards. Teachers need to know that someone has their back and will advocate on their behalf. They need to know that policies are fair-minded.
• Lawmakers taking more time to visit classrooms or with teachers specifically to see the challenges they face.
• Assurances of a safe atmosphere in school buildings.
These are just a few things that could help rebuild the relationship among teachers, parents, administrators and lawmakers.
