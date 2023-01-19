We think new Attorney General Gentner Drummond is taking a wise step in requesting more times between executions in Oklahoma.
Drummond announced Wednesday he is requesting the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set 60 days between executions instead of the state’s pace of every 30 days.
Executions in Oklahoma have been on a fast pace since a years-long moratorium on executions was set because of some troubled executions in 2014 and 2015. Oklahoma has scheduled 20 executions about 30 days apart through 2024 — including one each month this year except in September.
However, the new attorney general took input from Department of Corrections officials about the burden DOC and its personnel have been facing with such a rigorous execution schedule. He said it became clear that the “current pace of executions is unsustainable in the long run.”
The DOC said in a statement it appreciates Drummond’s request and his support for the agency.
“The corrections professionals of this agency invest a significant amount of time in preparation to ensure these sentences are carried out with the utmost professionalism,” the statement said. “As always, ODOC will abide by the schedule set by the Court of Criminal Appeals.”
We encourage the Court of Criminal Appeals to seriously consider Drummond’s request and issue more time between executions. It’s the right thing to do.
