They fought in places like Bunker Hill, Gettysburg, San Juan Hill, Iwo Jima, Khe Sahn, Fallujah and Tora Bora — places everyone has heard of, places students read about in their history books.
They also fought in places so obscure some really didn’t even have names, but earned such monickers as Iron Bottom Sound, Pork Chop Hill and 73 Easting.
Across the world, in places well known and places unnamed, American men and women have fought — and died — in service to their country.
On Monday, we honor our nation’s fallen heroes. Memorial Day is so much more than a day off from work; a chance to cook hamburgers out on the grill; the unofficial beginning of summer.
We all should take time Monday to pause and think about what the day really means.
It means, in large cities and small hamlets across our country, people are remembering sacrifices made generations ago. It means that Monday, in hundreds of homes, families are gathering to remember the loved ones who no longer are there, who would have occupied the seats, now vacant, at the dinner table.
We enjoy great freedoms in the United States, freedoms that were paid for by the sacrifice of brave souls serving in our military.
Across Northwest Oklahoma, people will be gathering in special services to honor the fallen.
One of the biggest ceremonies Monday will be at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park. It begins at 10 a.m.
Keynote speaker will be retired Air Force Col. Chuck DeBellevue, the highest-scoring American ace in the Vietnam War with six air-to-air victories.
Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance Air Force Base, will dedicate the new additions to the monuments and conduct the fallen heroes honor segment of the program. Three fallen military members will be honored, including Bart Arnold, an Air Force veteran and Enid Police Department officer who died earlier this year.
In addition, a Kiowa helicopter recently acquired by Enid Woodring Wall of Honor will be dedicated to the Kiowa Nation and the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society, members of which have participated in the Memorial Day service for many years.
We would encourage everyone who can to go out and pay your respects.
Remember these words, often attributed to President Abraham Lincoln: “Poor is the nation that has no heroes, but beggared is the nation that has and forgets them.”
We are not a poor nation, for we are one full of heroes.
And we have not forgotten them.
