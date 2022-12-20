Winter is coming.
That famous line from “Game of Thrones” was referring to being prepared for anything that could happen — and something eventually will.
Bitter, dangerous cold temperatures are coming in the next few days, and while we can refer to the “Winter is coming” statement with a little humor, it’s something to take seriously and it’s going to be something we should all be prepared for within the next 24 hours.
We’re being warned of extreme low temperatures for at least 36-48 hours, strong, steady winds up to 55 mph and blowing snow, although how much snow (if any) we don’t know.
But, we can get prepared right now. Even though we dealt with very bitter cold temps and weather in 2021, polar air is not something we’re used to dealing with regularly in Oklahoma.
So, take the proper precautions now, including:
• If you must go outside, have proper protection. Wear layered clothing, hats and gloves and warm shoes.
• Don’t leave pets outside unprotected. Bring pets inside. Do not leave a pet outside under any circumstance, even if that pet is used to being outside. A dog house won’t even be enough shelter. Make sure your pet is safe and warm inside a garage with plenty of blankets or inside the home.
• Don’t handle water directly with bare hands because it can freeze quickly.
• Don’t travel unprepared. Make sure your phone is charged, you have blankets and even some water and food in case you end up off the road somewhere.
• Check on elderly neighbors of family to make sure they are doing OK and that they have plenty of food.
• If you have a generator, make sure it’s in working order. With high winds, power outages are possible. Don’t ever use a generator inside a garage or house.
Being prepared is the best way to stay safe in uncertain circumstances. Don’t take this upcoming weather prediction lightly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.