Oklahoma is one of 33 states that will benefit from the $438.5 million settlement with Juul Labs after a two-year probe found the company marketed to underage users.
Oklahoma’s share of that settlement is expected to be around $9 million; however, that could grow over the extended payout terms, according to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.
We’re glad to see this type of settlement, but we believe there should be a determination very quickly about how that money will be spent. Again, this is an opportunity to take some one-time funding from the settlement and leverage it to accomplish some long-needed goals we have in our state.
One of the biggest needs we have in Oklahoma is the ability to serve adolescents and teens who are in mental health crisis. We know that teens use products like alcohol, vaping and marijuana as coping mechanisms to deal with their increased anxiety and stress. Many Oklahoma teens need our care and support to learn healthy ways to manage their mental health.
It has been suggested by teen mental health experts that a good use for this $9 million would be to create a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center or program specifically for teens and adolescents. There is no such treatment in our state, and there definitely needs to be progress made on providing such resources.
Teens today are reporting some of the highest levels of depression and anxiety. More than 1 in 3 high school students have reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Suicide is on the rise among teens nationwide.
This is an important message since this week is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Week.
Our state leaders truly can make a different and take a leap toward working to make our state a better place to live for children by considering a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Oklahoma for teens and adolescents.
Let’s do something big and bold with this opportunity that will truly address some of the very serious issues facing our young people today.
