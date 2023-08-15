Local nonprofit organizations and schools need to take advantage of Park Avenue Thrift’s grant program.
Since 2007, Park Avenue Thrift has provided grants to boost quality-of-life initiatives in Enid.
And, they have been quite successful. Since opening, Park Avenue has put back more than $4 million into the community.
In May, Park Avenue awarded $277,348.26 in grants to 24 Enid nonprofits and schools. It also awarded $7,873.05 to 28 Enid classroom projects.
Now, it has starting taking applications for the 2023 fall grant cycle. Applications are due by Sept. 30.
Park Avenue focuses on funding visual and/or performing arts, education, environmental sustainability and projects that keep Enid unique. Go to the website at www.parkavenuethrift.org and click Community Giving to view and print the 2023 grant application.
In addition to its grants, Park Avenue has sponsored several events this year, including Enid Symphony Sagebrush fundraiser, Outreach to Teach at Coolidge Elementary School, Youth and Family Services Gala, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center Silent Nite on the Town, Leonardo’s Spring Break, Michael Hedges documentary, Gaslight Theatre’s “Once,” CDSA Wine Tour, Gaslight Theatre’s Kids Camp and Atelier Spring concert. The organization also plans to give $20,000 toward Enid and Chisholm public school projects through DonorsChoose.
Park Avenue Thrift is an Oklahoma 501c(3) that exists to strengthen the Enid community and serve others by collecting donations, running a thrift store and giving the proceeds to Enid nonprofits that invest in quality-of-life initiatives.
Park Avenue Thrift’s grant program has been a benefit to so many in the community. We hope to see many organizations put in requests for funding this fall.
