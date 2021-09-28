Vaccination and booster clinics are ramping up again, and we encourage anyone eligible for either to check out the times and locations as they are announced.
The newly FDA-authorized Pfizer vaccine will be available as third doses for immunocompromised and boosters for high-risk people over 65 at other clinics in the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s District 2.
A clinic was held Monday at Oakwood Mall, but more clinics may be announced in the future. Also, check with the Garfield County Health Department for vaccination information. Meanwhile, Logan County Health Department is offering a clinic today at the Logan County Fairgrounds and Canadian County Health Department will host a clinic Wednesday at the El Reno Fairgrounds.
Appointments in all of these counties will be available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or by calling 211.
As of last week, 48.9% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series; 77.2% of those 65 and older have also been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Meanwhile, 58.7% of people 12 and older have received only the first dose, and 85.9% of people 65 and older have received theirs.
Eligible Oklahomans can also find vaccine appointments in their community by visiting the vaccine portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or calling their local pharmacy or personal provider.
Booster doses must be administered at least six months after an individual’s primary series of vaccination is complete. Verification of being high-risk is not required, and a patient may attest to their eligibility at the time of their appointment, according to OSDH.
Health officials point out that getting a booster doesn’t mean the vaccinations don’t work. It just adds an additional layer of protection for those who need it most, such as health professionals who are on the front lines of COVID every day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends booster shots for those 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities, as well as for individuals 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.
People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks, and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
Vaccination is still the best way to prevent serious illness and death associated with COVID-19. Vaccine facts are available through all health department websites, the CDC website and, of course, your personal physician.
