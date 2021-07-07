As crews work through the rubble of the collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Fla., it provides a cautionary tale about just how important building codes and standards as well as building inspections are in keeping people safe.
We still don’t fully know yet what caused the tragic failure at the Champlain Towers. But, information is starting to trickle out about concerns about the building, about cracks and other issues that were voiced by residents of the building. A 2018 engineer’s report raised some questions about the deterioration of slabs in the garage and around the pool, and that lack of proper drainage might have caused structural damage.
It’s particularly concerning that an inspection in 2018 indicated the building was in “good shape." A 40-year review and roof repair had started on the building when it collapsed. Hints were there, but no one saw this catastrophe coming.
Anyone who has been part of a large building project knows how frustrating construction delays and inspections can be, particularly when trying to meet deadlines. It may seem sometimes that inspectors are overzealous and standards are too rigid or unnecessary. However, when we see the destruction of a mass tragedy like the one in Surfside, perhaps we can all better appreciate more strenuous regulations and codes that are required in newer developments today.
Residents in Florida will be watching closely to see what ultimately caused this disaster, and if it turns out shoddy construction or lax regulations of the era were to blame, there certainly will have to be accountability. And, likely, there will continue to be new building standards that follow.
It all boils down to the fact that we have to trust that our government officials are performing due diligence in making certain that safety standards are met. This tragedy is definitely a reality check for those tasked with creating and enforcing those standards.
