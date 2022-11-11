The high school football season has reached the time all players, coaches and fans have pointed to since games started back in August.
The playoffs start Friday, and teams across the state are beginning their quest for the gold ball.
Locally, Enid High School is in the playoffs for the first time since 2010. The Plainsmen, 5-5, will be on the road at Edmond Memorial.
Oklahoma Bible Academy, which ended the regular season at 10-0, will be at home against Balko-Forgan, and Pioneer, sitting at 5-4, will be at home against Davenport.
Northwest Oklahoma is well represented, with many teams still in the hunt for a title.
Kingfisher, Hennessey, Fairview, Pond Creek-Hunter, Covington-Douglas, Canton, Ringwood, Seiling, Cherokee, Medford and Timberlake also are all still playing. All games will be Friday, beginning at 7 p.m.
The players, coaches and staffs have worked hard to get to this point. They deserve our support, and we wish all of them well.
We encourage fans to turn out Friday to support their favorite teams. In some of the small towns in our area, we are sure everything will pretty much shut down as fans flock to the stadium for the action.
We also hope people will be fans. Cheer loudly for your team, be encouraging, but also be respectful. There is no need to harass the opposing players and referees.
Cheer, have fun, but be good sports.
