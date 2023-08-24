The 2023-24 fund-raising goal for United Way of Northwest Oklahoma is $900,000. That’s a big number, a nice increase over last year’s goal of $850,000.
More important than the big number is the big impact that amount of money can have through services delivered by the 14 United Way member agencies. That’s the important part: the impact on thousands of deserving individuals and families throughout Northwest Oklahoma.
The United Way name and logo are very identifiable. It’s a great brand for charitable success. But the United Way doesn’t deliver services itself; the organization exists to financially support its 14 member human services agencies. They, in turn, provide shelter, educate children and adults, feed families and care for the vulnerable and needy in our communities. In formal reviews, the United Way helps prioritize those regional and community needs, too.
The United Way also helps coach and oversee its member agencies, ensuring donors that they are getting appropriate spending from the nonprofit services. The United Way has teams of local volunteers that review programming, spending and financial requests by the agencies. All of that provides credibility to the non-profit organizations and gives confidence to donors.
At the United Way’s fall fund drive kickoff event in Enid this week, campaign chairs David and Jennifer Lawrence announced that $367,000 already had been pledged by early and major donors. Kudos to the Lawrences and their team of campaign workers. That’s a cause to celebrate, but it also leaves volunteers plenty of work ahead. We hope area residents will be receptive to the message when United Way fund-raising volunteers call or make presentations.
Success for the United Way means success for these deserving organizations: Booker T. Washington Community Center, Catholic Charities, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, RSVP of Enid, Salvation Army of Enid, Enid YWCA, and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Please pledge and give generously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.