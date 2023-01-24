Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the restrictions on abortion access in Oklahoma, it is promising to see some in the Legislature trying to address the needs of pregnant women and their children.
A couple of bills have been filed that would require the father of an unborn child to be responsible for the cost of prenatal care or paying child support.
The bills would require either the father or “second parent” to pay either half of a mother’s out-of-pocket expenses for “medically necessary and appropriate prenatal care” or the amount they’ll owe in child support after birth, whichever is less.
While this type of legislation will get a lot of debate and is a first step, Oklahoma has a long way to go to help improve the lives of women and children in our state. Rep. Cody Maynard, one of the authors of the bill, is correct in saying that the burden of taking care of a child in the womb falls exclusively on the mother. However, with access to abortion restricted, the burden of caring for the child once it is born also mostly falls on the woman.
Oklahoma is simply not a child friendly state. Our state must do a better job in helping families in crisis. One in five Oklahoma children already live below the poverty line. What added protections is the Legislature willing to legislate, such as paid medical leave, sick leave and child care?
It benefits both families and the state for our children to start out with the best opportunity to live healthy and resilient lives. The money the state invests on the front end of trying to ensure positive out-comes is much less than what the state spends once families have fallen into the child welfare system.
So, while these particular bills are debated, we’d like to see movement on these other issues as well. This is an opportunity for the Legislature to pivot into full commitment to pro-child and pro-family policies, something they’ve lacked for decades.
