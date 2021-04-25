THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Eisenhower Elementary School for being recognized as a Purple Star School for its support to students from military families.
The state honor was presented to Principal Lyntel Murphy and staff during Enid Public Schools’ board meeting last week.
The designation is derived from Purple Up! For Military Kids Day, celebrated annually in April as part of the Month of the Military Child. The Purple Star School is a new initiative in Oklahoma schools to bring a school community together to support military families. The school will continuously provide both personal and educational support to students who are often in new school settings due to reassignments.
EPS has officially proclaimed April as the Month of the Military Child for the district and will observe it annually.
Kudos to Eisenhower and Enid Public Schools for what it does for military children.
THUMBS UPKudos to a job well done.
Enid High School choral director Randy Johnson is retiring after 35 years — 32 at EHS.
Johnson moved to Enid from Lawrence, Kan., with his parents, Max and Mary, in 1974 when he was in the fourth grade. He attended Hayes Elementary School, Waller Junior High School and Enid High School, where he graduated in 1982. He knew he wanted to be a music teacher in 1981 when he took his first trip to Europe as a member of the Oklahoma Ambassador Music group. He got his degree in music education from Phillips University and his master’s from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He taught three years at Cushing before coming back to Enid High 32 years ago.
That kind of longevity is rare, and one of which Johnson and Enid High School can be proud.
THUMBS UPThe downtown Best Western GLō Hotel is finally open for business.
The process has been a long and difficult one, with many pitfalls and setbacks along the way.
But, the hotel now is open and taking reservations. A hopeful sign for success is that conferences already have booked for the summer. With events starting up again and the busy summer and fall sports seasons on the horizon, we are optimistic the hotel will have the success envisioned many years ago.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to the good news that U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining rapidly among senior citizens.
Hospitalizations among older Americans have dropped more than 70% since the start of 2021. Deaths among this group appear to have tumbled as well. The reason? Vaccines. Those 65 and older were first in line, and the numbers are showing vaccinations are working.
Now, we need to concentrate on the younger group. Oklahoma and other states have opened up vaccines for those 16 and older. We must see younger groups getting the vaccinations with the same enthusiasm as older populations. That’s our best hope to continue decreasing COVID-19 infections and getting our nation back to normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.