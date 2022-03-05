Garfield County Child Advocacy Council has a tough job — advocating for children who can be some of the most vulnerable people in the county.
It takes money to do this important work, and GCCAC could use your help.
Each April, during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, GCCAC highlights the problem of child abuse in Garfield County with its Wooden Child Project. Every year, community members foster the wooden children — one for each confirmed case in the county in 2021 — for $25 each and display them at their homes or businesses. Then, on April 1, the wooden children will be displayed on the Garfield County Court House lawn as a visible reminder of this issue.
This year, at least 289 wooden children will be displayed during April. Unfortunately, that is an increase of 41 from 2020.
In addition to bringing awareness to the problem of child abuse, the Wooden Child Project brings in much-needed money for GCCAC to continue its work.
Each year, the program raises $12,000-13,000 — money that is used for GCCAC operations.
We hope to see county residents step up again and support this worthy cause.
To foster a wooden child, call GCCAC at (580) 242-1153.
In addition, blue pinwheels will be displayed in Blaine, Kingfisher and Woodward counties during the month of April since the GCCAC covers those areas.
And, Major County Victim Services will be placing 17 wooden children on the Major County Court House lawn in honor of the 17 children confirmed to be abused and/or neglected in Major County last year. Those people wanting to adopt one of the wooden children can drop off a $25 donation the Major County Sheriff’s Office. Misty Cell, MCVS’ victim advocate, also can be contacted at (580) 744-9213 to arrange a pick up of donations or for more information.
We can hope that one day the Wooden Child Project isn’t needed, but until then we encourage people to support Garfield County Child Advocacy Council and its work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.