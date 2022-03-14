This week is the annual Sunshine Week recognition, which is an effort to promote government transparency in regard to records and open meetings that the public has a right to.
Sunshine Week is primarily promoted by news and information organizations; however, open records and open meetings laws aren’t just for the press. We want the general public to understand their right to know what their government is going. We want the general public to understand that laws requiring open meetings and openness of certain records aren’t just for journalists — they are for everyone.
A little more than a year ago, Oklahoma news organizations received the benefit of a grant from the Reporters Committee on the Freedom of the Press that is paying the costs of a designated First Amendment attorney available to help news organizations keep public bodies accountable.
The Local Legal Initiative program, along with a generous donation from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, have been funding the expenses of an attorney to provide direct legal services needed to pursue enterprise and investigative articles about issues important to Oklahoma communities.
Since that time, Oklahoma-based initiative attorney Kathryn E. Gardner has filed several lawsuits on behalf of news organizations. Open records lawsuits have been filed by CNHI sister paper Muskogee Phoenix, to prevent recordings considered by state law as public records from being sealed as part of an ongoing proceeding; state investigative organization Oklahoma Watch, against Epic Charter Schools for release of emails under the Open Records Act; NonDoc, a nonprofit news organization against the University of Oklahoma for release of the Jones Day reports regarding allegations of sexual misconduct by former university president David Boren; and The Frontier, another nonprofit news organization, seeking surveillance video and other documents in connection with the death of an inmate at a Pottawatomie County jail.
Because of this grant, journalists in Oklahoma are no longer forced to fight for press freedom and the public’s right to know on their own. As these lawsuits are filed and proceed, government bodies in Oklahoma are now on notice that they no longer have the upper hand in these cases against newsrooms that have suffered dwindling resources and shrinking staffs to fight for government transparency.
You will be reading more this week about the public’s rights under the Oklahoma Open Meeting and Open Records laws. We hope you take some time to learn about your rights and be prepared to use them if you need to.
