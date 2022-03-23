With the unanimous passage of the Sunshine Protection Act last week by the U.S. Senate, it appears that the twice-a-year time change may be coming to an end.
Again.
This really is nothing new. The switching of the clocks in the fall and spring have been rites of passage for many years. Although some reports show the time change starting back as early as 1908, the conventional wisdom is that it was started by Germany during World War I as a way to conserve fuel. The United States didn’t adopt daylight-saving time until March 1918.
In 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt instituted a year-round daylight-saving time, he called “war time.” That lasted until 1945.
So, in the 1960s, Congress codified the twice-a-year time change.
The question of whether to permanently spring clocks forward or to permanently fall back has been ongoing for years.
During the energy crisis in the early 1970s, the U.S. tried permanent daylight-saving time again; however, it was met with quite a bit of criticism, particularly from parents sending their children to school in the dark. Eventually, the time-switch was started again.
Frankly, we don’t understand what all the whining is about. Many opposed to the time-clock change cite medical or health studies showing purported harms, but if that’s the case, they’re short-lived until people get used to the switch, which usually takes just a few days. As much as the time change has been criticized in recent years, the current time change system actually has served us pretty well.
The dark months of December, January and February will always be dark months with less daylight, no matter how we arrange the clock. Shortening the time we observe standard time, which is November through mid-March, has meant we’ve enjoyed an adequate amount of daylight to serve most of our needs, from getting kids to school in the daylight to getting ourselves home from work in the daylight.
If Congress again tinkers with daylight-saving time and makes it permanent, we predict the same kind of arguments that occurred in the early 1970s and any other time it’s been tried to make daylight-saving time permanent.
So, if you’re in favor of making daylight-saving time permanent, be prepared for the inconvenience of dark, dark mornings while going to school and work during the coldest time of the year.
