September is National Suicide Prevention month. It’s an opportunity for mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies and community members to unite to promote suicide prevention awareness.
According to an article by Oklahoma Watch, 883 Oklahomans died by suicide last year, a 10% increase over 2019 and the highest number of suicides since at least 2006. In 2018, there were 806 suicide deaths, according to a report from the state medical examiner’s office. On average, two Oklahomans ages 10 to 24 die by suicide every week, according to a 2020 report from the Oklahoma Violent Death Reporting System.
Suicide is a public health issue that is complex and requires a multi-pronged approach to address effectively. Organizations are working in Garfield County to provide that type of approach and bring awareness to the issue and how it can be addressed.
On Monday, several organizations participated in the program “Journey Through Darkness,” to help bring awareness of suicide and reduce the stigma associated with it. The event also focused on learning some of the signs and warnings that families may be overlooking in dealing with loved ones in crisis.
On Oct. 1, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host an “Out of the Darkness” suicide awareness and prevention walk in downtown Enid during Oktoberfest on First Friday. During the walk, people will gather to support and remember those who have attempted or completed suicide, and a silent auction will be held to raise funds for awareness and prevention activities in the area.
Guest speakers will be families affected by suicide, and a memory quilt will be there along with resources available on-site.
Organizers of these events believe it’s important for people to be able to talk and to be aware that suicide prevention occurs in many places and in many settings.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is (800) 273-8255. Crisis counselors can also be reached by texting “HOME” to 741741.
Local inpatient facilities in Garfield County to help people in crisis include Resilience Behavioral Health at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Meadowlake Hospital at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
People can also reach out to counselors in Enid and facilities — and the Enid Survivors of Suicide, a support group for those who have lost a loved one to suicide, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at Willow View United Methodist Church.
Suicide is preventable with access to proper individual and social supports, as well as access to professional help.
