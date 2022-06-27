If you haven’t voted already during absentee or early voting, today is your last chance to have your say in the primary election that will determine the nominees from each party for the general election in November. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are primary candidates on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the election. Voters who have waited until today still have time to do research on their candidates. A number of political developments over the last few days may mean some voters may want to do a little more research on where their candidates stand on issues important to them.
Most candidates have web sites providing their platforms. If they don’t, well, that will tell you how viable they really are. You also can research the articles the Enid News & Eagle has published on several of these races.
For the first time, we have both our U.S. Senate seats up for grabs. U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Republican, is running for reelection. He has two other Republican challengers on the primary ballot and six challengers on the Democratic ballot.
Thirteen Republicans are vying for the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who will retire at the end of 2022. There is no Democratic primary, so the eventual Republican nominee will face Democrat Kendra Horn in November.
In our local District 3 U.S. Representative race, incumbent U.S. Rep Frank Lucas is being challenged by local Enid retired pastor Wade Burleson and Stephen Butler, of Yukon. The eventual winner will face Democrat Jeremiah Ross, of Bristow, in the general election.
Our governor, Kevin Stitt, is up for reelection. He faces three primary challengers in the Republican primary and two challengers in the Democratic primary.
Republican primaries also will be held for attorney general, commissioner of labor, state auditor, state treasurer, corporation commissioner and state superintendent of public instruction. There are no Democratic primaries in those races.
Two local candidates are running in District 3 for Garfield County commissioner — Clarence Maly and James Simunek — and the victor will win the seat.
Republicans, Democrats and independents will also vote on the city of Enid’s 25-year OG&E franchise renewal.
If you are registered to vote, please take time to research the candidates before you vote. An informed voter is the best voter.
