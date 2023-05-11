Enid was host to a tourism summit this week, while at the same time, the city of Enid is having budget talks, and part of those talks turned to Stride Bank Center and its importance as an attraction for our community.
Stride Bank Center is owned by the city of Enid and professionally managed by a third-party vendor. It’s a 5,000-seat arena and also has a large ballroom. Since it opened in June 2013, it has hosted concerts, athletic events, trade shows, conventions and large banquets.
Stride Bank Center has been an asset to Enid as a community center and as a host of events that brings in visitors from out of town. However, it hasn’t been easy to keep a full schedule of events, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.
Center staff reported to the commission during budget talks that the environment for small venues, like Stride Bank Center, has been difficult as we continue to come out of the pandemic.
“We had some struggles,” said Jeff Bemis, general manager who started in his position at SBC in July 2022. “We had some underperforming shows, and booking was tough in the first few months when I got here. … But, I’m happy to say that in the second half of FY 2023, we’ve been able to pick up some good shows and make some positive revenue there.”
The total economic impact of 18 events from the current fiscal year on the city of Enid, Bemis said, is $2.4 million, with $68,862.40 collected in local sales tax.
Still, Stride Bank Center is not self-sustaining, and it will need to be subsidized by the city to the tune of more than $500,000.
Mayor David Mason is correctly taking a philosophical approach, stating that the Stride Bank Center is a quality-of-life facility for our community. While everything can and should be done to lessen the city’s subsidy of the event center, the mayor understands the current economic climate also is putting a squeeze on peoples’ disposable incomes.
We hope the people of Enid will continue to support Stride Bank Center by attending concerts and shows, most of which are very reasonably priced. We hope to see more marketing of these events. We also hope that members of the business community who are involved in professional organizations will pitch Stride Bank Center as a potential convention or meeting space for their professional groups.
And, there are a number of event entrepreneurs in our community who could help fill up that calendar by hosting events there, such as Enid Marketplace, ComicCon and also the upcoming Taco & Margarita Festival. The more grassroots efforts we as a community get involved in to host in the event center, the better for Stride Bank Center and our community.
We are thankful to have such a facility in our community.
