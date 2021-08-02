It’s nearly back-to-school time, and an annual rite of passage that has gone along with this time of year is the annual sales tax holiday weekend this weekend, Aug. 6-8.
Since 2007, Oklahoma law has required sales tax to be waived of certain items during the first week of August just in time for back-to-school shopping. These items include clothing, shoes, backpacks and other items that students need to start back to school. Not every items is exempt from sales taxes.
The Oklahoma branch of the National Federation of Independent Business points out that while Oklahoma’s economy is better than it was a year ago, it will still take a long time for businesses to fully recover from the pandemic. Small and independent businesses make up the majority of businesses in our community, and a strong sales weekend the first weekend of August is important for them.
Small businesses make up 99.4% of all employers in the state, and they employ half of the state’s workforce, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Enid and Northwest Oklahoma have some fantastic and unique small businesses.
The sales tax weekend is a great time to take advantage of this opportunity to support our local businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic’s economic downturn, and for customers to stretch their dollars just a little further.
