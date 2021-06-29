May 2, 1937 - June 26, 2021 A Celebration of Life for Fred Froemming, age 84, of Enid, is 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, Fairmont, with Reverend Kenneth Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Fairmont. The family will receive friends at th…