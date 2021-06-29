As President Joe Biden tries to work through addressing the increase in violent crime in the United States, he finds himself with a bit of a PR problem.
The president unveiled a plan last week that includes more funding for police behind the backdrop of a platform by many of his supporters to “defund the police.”
The president has rightly backed away from using that term because he seems to understand the poor public relations implications of any perceived move to “defund” or take away resources from law enforcement. He knows that if crime rates continue to soar to the levels they have the last few months, the path to re-election will be much harder in 2024.
He also understands — as does most of the public — that law enforcement is being asked to deal with situations, particularly regarding mental health, that they don’t have the expertise or training for.
More funding does need to go toward two areas that judges and prosecutors say are behind most of the crimes being committed in the country — drug addiction and mental health issues. Prosecutors say more than 80% of the criminal cases they see start with these two categories.
While many local communities and jurisdictions have reacted to national boiling-point incidents by trying to realign police funding away from actual law enforcement, now is not the time to turn away from having law enforcement officers on the street. That’s why the president has suggested using COVID-19 relief funds to shore up funding for more officer positions.
The harsh reality is that law enforcement, drug addiction and community mental health are becoming more and more intertwined. They are not exclusive of one another.
We have to start creating federal, state and local strategies to deal with these underlying issues that are creating challenges in our communities, and we have to adequately find a way to fund them all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.