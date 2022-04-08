Former District 4 District Attorney Cathy Stocker is definitely a good choice for the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, an agency that has seen some instability over the last few months.
Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Stocker last week to replace Kelly Doyles, who abruptly resigned from the board in early March. Doyles’ resignation followed the resignation of Chairman Andrew Luck, who resigned at the governor’s request due to Luck’s differences with the governor over the death penalty.
We know Stocker to be a person of integrity, and her experience as a prosecutor will fit the job well.
Stocker has an impressive professional career and served the people of Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties well for 28 years before retiring in 2010. She and her staff implemented a domestic violence prosecution program in Canadian and Garfield counties, along with domestic violence task forces and Garfield County Drug Court. She was a founding member of Garfield County Child Advocacy Council.
Stocker said she is appreciative of the opportunity to serve and will do so to the best of her ability. She certainly knows the challenges the board has faced over the death penalty in recent years. She will be the third appointee by Gov. Stitt currently serving on the commission.
With all the publicity and scrutiny the Pardon and Parole Board has been under recently, we hope that she is allowed to do the job the way she sees fit, based on her vast experience and service as a prosecutor.
We congratulate her on this appointment and wish her well in her new role.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.