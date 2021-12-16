The rift between Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration and Oklahoma tribes continues to grow with the recent decision by the governor to not renew the state’s standing hunting and fishing compacts with tribal governments after they expire this year.
The agreements with the Choctaw and Cherokee nations have been in place since 2016, but will be terminated effective Dec. 31, 2021.
The tribes have guaranteed hunting and fishing rights on their reservations under treaties with the United States; however, these compacts allowed for an intergovernmental system that provided hunting and fishing opportunities for tribal citizens and generated revenue and federal funding for wildlife management programs. Under the Choctaw Nation’s agreement, the tribe purchased at least 50,000 licenses at $2 each. With fees, the tribe paid the state Wildlife Department around $300,000. About 33,000 of those licenses ultimately were used by tribal citizens.
Now the governor is saying “all Oklahomans should receive equal treatment under the law,” and that is the reason for his decision to let the compact expire.
That’s a pretty weak reason for taking a long-standing arrangement that has been seen as a “win-win” for both the state and the tribes for the last several years. Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said the compacts provided financial and cultural benefit to both the state and tribal members.
One of the most disheartening aspects of Stitt’s dealings with the tribes is that his administration’s actions reinforce a negative connotation about Oklahoma’s treatment of the tribes since the early days of the land runs. For the past several decades, the tribes and the state have built up a partnership of mutual respect and opportunity.
That all seems to be disappearing under the Stitt administration. If there is a better explanation for the governor’s decision, then that needs to be explained now. Because right now, it appears to be another example of sour grapes and is leading to negotiations and partnerships breaking down at every turn.
This situation underscores the definite need for future administrations to set up a cabinet-level position for tribal relations between the state and the tribes. If this governor continues to completely break down the long-standing relations, a tribal relations cabinet position will be more important in the future than ever.
