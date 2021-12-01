Gov. Kevin Stitt can bluster all he wants that he is the commander of Oklahoma’s National Guard troops; however, the U.S. Secretary of Defense says that because the Guard is federally funded, they must comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Stitt was informed Monday by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that members of the Oklahoma National Guard must comply with the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate or face a prohibition on their participation in drills and training. The governor remained defiant Tuesday against the vaccine requirement, saying that he can set policy.
The National Guard serves a hybrid role in the U.S. military and is a predominantly part-time, state military force serving both the community and the country. Most of the time, it’s under the control of individual states, with the state governor acting as commander in chief, and they can be called on by the governor to respond to natural or manmade disasters.
Vaccinations in the military are not new, nor are debates over vaccinations. Two decades ago, there was a battle over anthrax shots. However, what is different now is the unfortunate political context the COVID vaccines have taken on, often pushed by politicians like Oklahoma’s governor.
The Defense Department calls COVID vaccinations a military readiness issue, and therefore, all troops must be vaccinated. While Stitt’s defiance may play well with his political base, if this issue ends up in court, it’s likely going to go in favor of the Defense Department.
